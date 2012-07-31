BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
July 31 Discovery Communications Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates on revenue growth at its international and domestic networks.
The company- whose cable networks include Discovery Channel, TLC and Animal Planet - forecast full-year revenue of between $4.55 billion and $4.65 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting $4.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income available to stockholders rose to $293 million, or 76 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $264 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 7 percent to $1.14 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
