* Co expects to launch Surfaxin in late 2012
* Shares up 35 pct aftermarket
(Adds company's comment on Surfaxin market, updates share
movement)
By Anand Basu
March 6 Discovery Laboratories Inc
said U.S. health regulators have approved its drug to
prevent a breathing disorder in premature infants, sending its
shares up 35 percent in extended trade.
The company expects to launch its drug, Surfaxin, the first
synthetic surfactant approved for the prevention of respiratory
distress syndrome (RDS), later this year in the United States.
RDS is a condition in which lungs of premature infants are
not able to make enough surfactant, a liquid that coats the
inside of the lungs and helps to keep them open. Without enough
surfactant, the lungs collapse.
Currently, infants with RDS are often treated with
animal-derived surfactant replacement therapy along with
mechanical ventilation to survive.
Discovery Lab's spokesman Michael Parks told Reuters that
Surfaxin will be targeting a market worth about $50-$70 million.
However, he declined to give any sales estimate for the drug.
Surfaxin, which had been rejected four times by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration, becomes the fifth approved drug in
the United States to treat RDS in premature infants.
The other approved surfactants are Survanta, Curosurf,
Infasurf, and Exosurf, which is no longer marketed.
"The approval of Surfaxin is an important medical
advancement for the neonatology community and parents of preterm
infants who will soon have an effective alternative to
animal-derived surfactants to prevent the development of RDS,"
Chief Executive Thomas Amick said.
Discovery Lab's shares, which have more than doubled in
value since the company resubmitted its marketing application in
September last year, were up at $5.05 in aftermarket trade. They
closed at $3.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)