BRIEF-Starboard Value reports 6.1 pct stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, April 26 Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd's chief said the company has received no new bid from former suitor Cathay Fortune, and said the Chinese firm's disparaging comments this week were part of an effort to snap up its Botswana copper project cheaply.
Cathay Fortune, Discovery's biggest shareholder, released a letter on Wednesday proposing to make a fresh offer to buy the copper miner as long as Discovery halts a planned equity raising.
"This is an interesting letter to the press, and at this point it's no more than that," Discovery Metals Managing Director Brad Sampson told Reuters by phone from Brisbane. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
