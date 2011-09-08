By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 8 A draft statement from a United
Nations summit on chronic diseases is a "great disappointment"
and sets no new targets or commitments for tackling cancer,
diabetes, heart and lung disease epidemics, a global health
group said group on Thursday.
NCD Alliance chairwoman Ann Keeling, who has seen the latest
draft of the declaration, said it was significantly weaker than
she'd hoped for.
"There is very strong language... about recognition of the
problem and the need to act. But there are no strong, time-bound
commitments in there, so it's a great disappointment from that
point of view," said Keeling.
She said there were several crucial omissions, notably the
lack of any overarching target to reduce the number of deaths
from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), often known as chronic
diseases.
NCD Alliance groups some 2,000 health organisations from
around the world focused on chronic or non-communicable diseases
and has been involved in months of negotiations ahead of the
Sept. 19-20 U.N. summit.
NCDs, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and
respiratory diseases, are the leading cause of death worldwide
each year, causing 36 million deaths in 2008 and accounting for
63 percent of all deaths.
World health experts say that over the next 20 years, this
epidemic is projected to accelerate and that by 2030, the number
of deaths from NCDs could reach 52 million a year.
The U.N. meeting is the second ever such high-level meeting
to be held on a threat to global health and has been billed as a
"once in a generation" opportunity to tackle the predicted wave
of these diseases.
The World Health Organisation, the NCD Alliance and other
health groups had been calling for the summit to enshrine a goal
to cut preventable deaths from NCDs by 25 percent by 2025.
"If you don't have a global target, you have nothing to aim
for, there's no accountability and you can't monitor progress,"
Keeling said. "That really needs to be put right."
The World Cancer Research Fund on Wednesday urged heads of
state due to attend the meeting to "avoid a public health
disaster" by taking concrete steps to improve diets, encourage
people to take more exercise and cut levels of alcohol and
tobacco use.
Keeling told Reuters the draft contains no specific aims
improving the nutritional content of foods, and while there is
some "language around the importance of tobacco taxes", there
are no firm commitments on governments raising taxes or curbing
tobacco advertising beyond an agreement to hold another,
lower-level meeting next year to look again.
"The whole point of getting heads of state and heads of
government to the table like this was to get political buy-in,"
she said.
"If things get kicked into 2012... it will not have the
political buy-in that it would if heads of state signed it off
this September."
