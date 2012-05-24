May 24 The maker of a new digital video recorder that lets viewers skip television commercials at the touch of a button has asked a federal judge to let it sell the product, in a challenge to broadcast TV networks that oppose the technology.

Dish Network Corp on Thursday asked for a court order that its "Auto Hop" feature does not infringe any copyright owned by the four major U.S. television networks: Walt Disney Co's ABC, CBS Corp's CBS, News Corp's Fox and Comcast Corp's NBC.

It filed its request with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker in New YOrk and Jonathan Stempel in Toronto; editing by Carol Bishopric)