* 'Hopper with Sling' was up for Best of CES award
* CBS says product pulled due to litigation
By Liana B. Baker
Jan 10 There's nothing Dish Network
loves more than a fight.
Charlie Ergen, chairman and owner of Dish, has appeared in
many highly public spats with companies and has taken his fights
to courts across the country.
Analysts say Ergen loves leverage, or getting the upper hand
over other companies, which may be the reason he finds himself
in so many corporate battles. On Tuesday, Dish made a surprise
$2.28 billion bid for wireless company Clearwire Corp, setting
the stage for a takeover battle with Sprint Nextel S.N.
Dish's chief executive, Joe Clayton, accused CBS Corp
on Thursday of meddling in an industry award competition
and disqualifying Dish because of a lawsuit between the two
companies.
On Monday, Dish unveiled the latest version of its
controversial digital video recorder at the Consumer Electronics
Show in Las Vegas. Dubbed the "Hopper with Sling," the DVR has
new features such as the ability to stream live TV and recorded
programs outside the home.
Dish is already embroiled in a legal battle with all the
major broadcast networks, including CBS, over the DVR's first
iteration, and may spark more disputes with its updated version.
"We are saddened that CNET's staff is being denied its
editorial independence because of CBS' heavy-handed tactics,"
Clayton said in a statement.
CNET, a technology blog owned by CBS, chooses the winners of
the "Best of CES" awards that are given out every year after the
show.
CBS Interactive, the unit that oversees CNET, confirmed that
the product was "removed from consideration due to active
litigation involving our parent company CBS Corp."
CBS Interactive added that it would no longer review
products "manufactured by companies with which we are in
litigation with respect to such a product," but did not
elaborate on how widely it would enforce the rule.