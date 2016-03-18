(Adds NBC statement)
LOS ANGELES, March 18 Satellite TV provider Dish
Network Corp said on Friday it would request
arbitration to determine the terms of a renewed distribution
agreement with Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal networks.
Dish said the networks would remain available to Dish
customers during the arbitration as well as a 10-day "cooling
off period" during which the parties can continue negotiating.
"We remain hopeful that we can reach a mutually beneficial
agreement that benefits all parties, including our viewers,"
Dish said in a statement.
NBCUniversal said in an email that it would "continue to
negotiate in good faith" during the cooling-off period.
"We are glad Dish recognizes the great value that
NBCUniversal provides their subscribers and is committed to
reaching a new distribution agreement," it said.
Dish said on Tuesday it was suing NBCUniversal for breach of
contract and expected to file for arbitration.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant
McCool)