BRIEF-Terex announces board appointment
* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 28 A federal jury in Manhattan on Thursday awarded Dish Network Corp $4.86 million in its lawsuit accusing sports programmer ESPN Inc of breaching a contract by giving better deals to rival distributors.
The award was far less than the $152 million that Dish had sought from ESPN, an affiliate of Walt Disney Co, and comes amid growing friction between distributors and program makers throughout the entertainment industry.
Filed in 2009, the lawsuit centered on the terms of distribution agreements that ESPN had negotiated with Dish and its competitors for channels including ESPN Classic, which shows re-runs of older sports events, and ESPN Deportes, a Spanish language channel.
* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inspired entertainment - expects to begin to deploy its virtual sports products in greece, following opap's reiteration of agreement announced in sept 2016
* Penntex Midstream Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results