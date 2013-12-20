Dec 20 The Federal Communications Commission
said on Friday that Dish Network Corp could take more
time to build a network using some of the wireless airwaves it
has bought.
The FCC sets deadlines and requirements for how - and how
quickly - companies have to make use of the radio frequencies
they own. The new waiver gives Dish eight years instead of seven
to use some of its spectrum, as well as more flexibility on how
it can use the airwaves.
In return, Dish plans to invest $1.56 billion in the
upcoming auction of so-called H block frequencies, scheduled for
January.
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen is looking to expand the company
beyond the mature pay TV market. He also wants to put to work
the billions of dollars in wireless spectrum he's amassed in the
past few years.
Dish is exploring a potential bid for telecom company
T-Mobile in 2014, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
Dish had already been granted some flexibility by the FCC in
October, but the latest waiver removes more regulatory hurdles
Dish officials were not immediately available for comment on
Friday. The company's shares rose 86 cents, or 1.5 percent to
$56.73 in Nasdaq trading.