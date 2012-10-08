Oct 8 Gannett Co Inc and Dish Network
Corp have agreed to extend their negotiation deadline
by several hours to reach a deal over fees that involve the
satellite TV provider's controversial digital video recorder.
"In order to provide additional time to reach a deal, both
sides have agreed to extend the deadline by several hours,"
Gannett said in a statement.
Dish said on Friday that the broadcasting arm of newspaper
publisher Gannett had threatened to withdraw broadcasting on the
satellite TV provider if it did not block the
commercial-skipping feature on its DVR, the Hopper, or agree to
pay massive penalties.
Gannet had earlier set a midnight, Oct. 7 deadline for
negotiations with Dish and said that an agreement was possible.
If Gannett Broadcasting lets the current broadcasting
contract expire without renewal, Dish customers in 19 cities
including Atlanta, Washington D.C., Denver, Minneapolis,
Cleveland, Phoenix and Sacramento would lose various ABC, CBS
and NBC-affiliated stations.