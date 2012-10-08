Oct 8 Gannett Co Inc and Dish Network Corp have agreed to extend their negotiation deadline by several hours to reach a deal over fees that involve the satellite TV provider's controversial digital video recorder.

"In order to provide additional time to reach a deal, both sides have agreed to extend the deadline by several hours," Gannett said in a statement.

Dish said on Friday that the broadcasting arm of newspaper publisher Gannett had threatened to withdraw broadcasting on the satellite TV provider if it did not block the commercial-skipping feature on its DVR, the Hopper, or agree to pay massive penalties.

Gannet had earlier set a midnight, Oct. 7 deadline for negotiations with Dish and said that an agreement was possible.

If Gannett Broadcasting lets the current broadcasting contract expire without renewal, Dish customers in 19 cities including Atlanta, Washington D.C., Denver, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Phoenix and Sacramento would lose various ABC, CBS and NBC-affiliated stations.