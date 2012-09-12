Sept 12 Conservative Glenn Beck's year-old
online news network will appear on television for the first time
through an agreement with No. 2 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish
Network.
TheBlaze, which launched as GBTV last year, will be offered
as a free preview to Dish's 14 million subscribers until Sept
26, the companies said in a joint statement. It will then be
available to subscribers to Dish's "Top 250" channel package or
on its own for $5.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Beck hosted a show on the Fox News channel until April 2011,
when he left after lackluster ratings. This past June, he signed
a $100 million deal with Premiere Networks Inc to continue his
radio show for the next five years.