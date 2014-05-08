BRIEF-FNAC could become shareholder of music site Deezer as companies form partnership
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
(corrects headline and first line in story to say Ergen is chairman, not CEO of Dish Network)
May 8 Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said the satellite TV company would not make a move for competitor DirecTV because the price would be too high, even though a combination of the two companies would have high synergies.
"DirecTV would be too frothy for us, for our board to look at, at those kind of prices," Ergen said on a conference call on Thursday after the company reported first quarter results.
Ergen was referring to media reports saying AT&T Inc and DirecTV were weighing a tie-up.
He also said Dish was not in a position to outbid Sprint Corp should it make a move for smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc but if Sprint did not proceed, T-Mobile US Inc would be of strategic interest to Dish. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by David Gregorio)
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings