(Adds comment from NBCUniversal)
WASHINGTON Dec 20 Satellite TV provider DISH
Network Corp and Comcast Corp's SportsNet
have reached a deal allowing the cable giant's regional sports
networks to remain on-air for DISH subscribers, the two
companies said on Saturday.
The two pay-TV companies have been in negotiations over
whether DISH would drop Comcast's regional sports network,
threatening access to televised games for satellite-TV customers
in the Chicago, San Francisco and Washington areas.
"DISH has reached a multi-year agreement for carriage of
Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, California, Chicago and
Mid-Atlantic," the satellite provider said in a statement.
The company did not disclose terms of the agreement.
Comcast SportsNet is part of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, and
DISH must pay fees in order to carry it.
A representative for NBCUniversal said in an email: "Yes,
confirming that we have reached an agreement with DISH on behalf
of CSN Mid-Atlantic, CSN Chicago, CSN Bay Area and CSN
California."
DISH has blamed increased fees in the dispute and said most
of its customers do not watch NBC's sports channels. DISH has
roughly 14 million subscribers, according to the company.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Lisa
Richwine; Editing by Stephen Powell and Gunna Dickson)