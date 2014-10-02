WASHINGTON Oct 1 Dish Network Corp has entered joint bidding arrangements for an upcoming U.S. airwaves auction with Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, according to documents disclosed on Wednesday.

Dish and its Chairman Charlie Ergen had indirect ownership interest in Northstar alongside Alaska Native corporation Doyon Ltd and financial firm Catalyst Investors, according to the documents. Asset manager BlacRock Inc had membership shares in SNR, the documents showed.

Dish, as American AWS-3 Wireless I LLC, submitted the disclosures to indicate its interest in bidding in the Federal Communications Commission's November auction of airwaves known as AWS-3.

