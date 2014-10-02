PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Dish Network Corp has entered joint bidding arrangements for an upcoming U.S. airwaves auction with Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, according to documents disclosed on Wednesday.
Dish and its Chairman Charlie Ergen had indirect ownership interest in Northstar alongside Alaska Native corporation Doyon Ltd and financial firm Catalyst Investors, according to the documents. Asset manager BlacRock Inc had membership shares in SNR, the documents showed.
Dish, as American AWS-3 Wireless I LLC, submitted the disclosures to indicate its interest in bidding in the Federal Communications Commission's November auction of airwaves known as AWS-3.
SYDNEY, March 21 Australia's Downer EDI Ltd on Tuesday offered to buy cleaner-caterer Spotless Group Holdings Ltd for A$1.27 billion ($982 million), almost a third below the price it was listed at after a private equity turnaround three years ago.
March 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, will launch its first investment arm to expand its e-commerce business in partnership with retail start-ups, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, the company said on Monday.