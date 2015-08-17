New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON Aug 17 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday voted to declare two companies affiliated with Dish Network Corp ineligible for $3.3 billion in small-business discounts for their bidding in a recent government auction of airwaves.
The decision comes after a months-long review of Dish's financial and operational ties to the two companies, Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, which had bid $13.3 billion in the record-setting auction that ended in January. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.