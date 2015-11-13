Nov 12 Dish Network Corp said the proposed Charter/Time Warner Cable merger was not in public interest, in a reply it filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

"The proposed merger is harmful for consumers, competition and innovation, and should be denied," Dish said in a statement.

In October, Dish said it had filed a petition asking the FCC to deny the proposed merger of Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, citing substantial harm to competitors and consumers. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)