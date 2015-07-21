NEW YORK, July 21 Harbinger Capital Partners, the hedge fund firm run by Philip Falcone, has filed a new lawsuit accusing satellite TV company Dish Network Corp and its chairman, Charles Ergen, of illegally trying to strip it of control of the bankrupt wireless company LightSquared.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court seeks at least $1.5 billion of damages, which Harbinger wants tripled.

Harbinger sued nearly three months after a federal judge in Denver dismissed a similar lawsuit, but said it could pursue its claims in an appropriate forum if it wished.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)