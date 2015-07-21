NEW YORK, July 21 Harbinger Capital Partners,
the hedge fund firm run by Philip Falcone, has filed a new
lawsuit accusing satellite TV company Dish Network Corp
and its chairman, Charles Ergen, of illegally trying to strip it
of control of the bankrupt wireless company LightSquared.
The lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court
seeks at least $1.5 billion of damages, which Harbinger wants
tripled.
Harbinger sued nearly three months after a federal judge in
Denver dismissed a similar lawsuit, but said it could pursue its
claims in an appropriate forum if it wished.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)