(Updates to reflect Hearst and Dish reach deal to restore
programming)
April 9 Hearst TV said on Wednesday it signed an
agreement with Dish Network Corp ending a blackout that
affected Dish subscribers who could not see programs from ABC,
NBC and CBS broadcast affiliate stations in 25 markets.
"We appreciate the support and patience of our viewers,
advertisers and local communities served by our stations,"
Hearst said in a statement.
"We regret the inconvenience they've experienced over the
past several hours. We are pleased the interruption was brief."
Dish subscribers in markets including Baltimore, Boston and
New Orleans could not view programs from various affiliates on
Tuesday night.
Dish did not immediately respond to a request seeking
comment.
The standoff is one of many as cable and satellite providers
haggle with network TV and other content owners over the price
of carrying a channel.
Hearst did not disclose if the contract dispute was over
something known as retransmission fees, a term used to describe
what satellite and cable providers pay local TV stations and
media companies such as Viacom to carry channels.
On Tuesday Dish executive Dave Shull said in statement that
Hearst had blacked out its channels on Dish as a "bargaining
chip."
Dish is pushing for congressional members in Washington to
consider changing legislation regarding retransmission fees.
On Wednesday, The Weather Channel and Dish rival DirecTV
ended nearly a three-month dispute where DirecTV subscribers
could not view the channel.
Hearst owns 29 local TV broadcast affiliate stations. Walt
Disney owns ABC and Comcast owns NBC.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Diane Craft)