Dec 10 Dish Network Corp does not want to include broadcast channels in the basic package for its planned online TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The second-largest U.S. satellite TV company's plan to exclude broadcasters could become a sticking point in deals with major media companies, the Journal said.

The video streaming service will allow customers to watch TV programs, sporting events and other content through a broadband connection.

Dish's move to relegate broadcasters such as ABC, CBS Corp , NBC and Fox to a different tier could cost consumers more, the Journal reported.

The internet TV service is likely to become a cheaper alternative to traditional cable and satellite services.

The service, which is expected to launch soon, will cost about a dollar a day, or about $30 a month, the Journal added.

Walt Disney Co has already signed a deal that gives Dish the option to place the ABC network on a separate tier, the Journal quoted people as saying.

Englewood, Colorado-based Dish's failure to convince other broadcasters to become a part of a separate tier within a certain time would result in ABC becoming a part of the basic Dish package, the Journal said.

Earlier this month, Dish and CBS indicated there was a path to negotiate rights for streaming content, but did not elaborate further.

Dish was not available for comment outside of regular business hours. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)