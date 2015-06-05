(Repeats with no changes)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, June 4 A merger of T-Mobile US Inc
and satellite TV company Dish Network Corp
could force Sprint Corp to pursue a deal or partnership
itself.
T-Mobile and Dish are in early-stage merger talks, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Dish's trove of wireless airwaves, or spectrum, would turn
No. 4 U.S. wireless company T-Mobile into a much stronger
competitor to Sprint, the current No. 3. It also comes as bigger
rivals AT&T and Verizon have been investing in strengthening
their networks and looking to extract revenue from online video
content in addition to wireless services.
"If Dish buys T-Mobile they'll become a lot stronger, their
spectrum portfolio will double and they will have a real
competitive edge against the rest of the industry," New Street
Research analyst Spencer Kurn said.
Sprint is in the midst of a turnaround plan to stanch
subscriber losses and improve its balance sheet. The company,
which is sitting on excess spectrum of its own, has been burning
cash to sign up subscribers and upgrade its wireless network.
It "is running out of good options," Craig Moffett, an
analyst with MoffettNathanson said.
Kurn and Moffett agreed on one route: Sprint itself could
bid for T-Mobile.
Sprint abandoned just such a deal last year due to
regulatory concerns. The question is whether it could find a way
to try again, ideally waiting until after the 2016 U.S.
presidential election, assuming a more business-friendly
Republican president wins the White House.
Japan's cash-rich SoftBank Corp, which owns an 80
percent stake in Sprint, acquired the company with the hope of
merging it with T-Mobile.
"If T-Mobile is acquired before they get that chance,
Sprint's in a world of hurt," Moffett said.
SPRINT'S OPTIONS
Besides trying its luck again with a T-Mobile bid, heavily
indebted Sprint could sell off its own spectrum assets.
With viewing habits shifting from television to online
devices, the pay-TV and wireless industries are converging, and
Sprint could also potentially partner with a cable company
looking to enter the wireless market, analysts said.
Sprint representatives could not be immediately reached for
comment.
A $48.5 billion merger of AT&T with Dish's biggest rival
DirecTV is expected to receive approval with some
conditions in coming weeks. Charter Communications Inc
is seeking to remake the U.S. cable television industry by
acquiring No. 2 cable company Time Warner Cable Inc for
$56 billion, after regulators rejected the bid by their biggest
rival Comcast Corp.
"Sprint is going to need to do something following the
recent M&A wave we've seen just over the last 12 months," S&P
Capital IQ analyst Angelo Zino said.
By hooking up, cable or satellite TV providers and wireless
companies can pool resources and spectrum to scale up and also
capture growth in the online video market.
Comcast could be a potential suitor for Sprint from the
cable industry, but it may not have the appetite. Regulatory
opposition led Comcast to drop a plan to buy Time Warner Cable,
and it may not be ready for another fight yet, analysts said.
Another possibility may be to try to push T-Mobile aside and
hook up with Dish. In 2013, Dish made a bid for Sprint, although
it dropped out and SoftBank took a controlling stake.
The chance for a merger with Sprint could still be on Dish
Chief Executive Charlie Ergen's mind, New Street's Kurn said.
"Ergen is a man who keeps his options open."
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; additional reporting by Greg
Roumeliotis; Editing by Richard Chang)