UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
June 3 Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc and the two sides are in agreement about what the combined company would look like, the Wall Street Journal reported.
However, a purchase price and the mix of cash and stock that would be used to pay for a deal remain unresolved, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1KaQWjw)
Reuters could not immediately reach Dish or T-Mobile for comment after regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
