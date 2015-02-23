BRIEF-Encana CEO Doug Suttles's 2016 compensation was $13.3 mln vs $8.5 mln in 2015
* Encana corp - ceo doug suttles's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $8.5 million in 2015 - sec filing
Feb 23 Dish Network Corp said Chief Executive Joe Clayton would retire effective March 31 and be replaced by founder Charlie Ergen.
Clayton has been CEO since June 2011. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.