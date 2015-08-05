BRIEF-Okta announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 11.0 million shares priced at $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Dish Network Corp reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher revenue per user from its core pay-TV business.
Net income attributable to Dish rose to $324 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $213 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $3.83 billion from $3.69 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Xtant Medical Holdings - On March 31, Bacterin International and Co, unit of co, entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal
* NQ Mobile Inc. reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016