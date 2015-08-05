Aug 5 Dish Network Corp reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher revenue per user from its core pay-TV business.

Net income attributable to Dish rose to $324 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $213 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.83 billion from $3.69 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)