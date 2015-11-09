BRIEF-NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure
* Company has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor CFO
Nov 9 Dish Network Corp reported a 34.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue per user from its core pay-TV business.
Net income attributable to Dish rose to $196 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $146 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $3.73 billion from $3.68 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
CARACAS, April 6 Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, said on Thursday it had "started bank transfers" to make its first April bond payments, outlays that will further squeeze the already cash-strapped business amid a deep recession.
* DCT Industrial Trust® acquires 13.2 acres to develop a 222,000 square foot build-to-suit in Houston