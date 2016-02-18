(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say full-year net income fell and was not a loss; it lost a net 27 cents a share in the fourth quarter.)

* Quarter impacted by "FCC auction expense" of $516 mln

* Exited 2015 with about 13.9 mln pay-TV subscribers

By Malathi Nayak and Anya George Tharakan

Feb 18 Satellite TV company Dish Network Corp's earnings dropped in 2015, hurt by a decline in pay-TV subscribers and a wireless airwaves auction-related expense, sending its shares down more than 3 percent in early trading on Thursday.

The No. 2 U.S. satellite TV provider after DirecTV said net income attributable to the company in 2015 fell about 21 percent from a year earlier to $747.1 million, or $1.61 per share. This was short of the average analyst estimate of $1.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dish said it incurred a $516 million expense related to a government auction of wireless airwaves. The company and its affiliates surrendered airwave licenses worth $3.3 billion to the U.S Federal Communications Commission in October, after they were was found ineligible for a small-business discount.

The company said an asset-impairment charge of $123 million also weighed on earnings.

Dish's shares fell 3.6 percent to $44.39 on the Nasdaq in morning trading on Thursday.

As the pay-TV industry tackles subscriber losses, Dish has been trying to lure viewers to its cheaper $20-per-month Sling TV, an online streaming service that offers a smaller bundle of channels.

The company exited 2015 with about 13.9 million pay-TV subscribers including Sling TV, a decline of 81,000 subscribers from the end of the previous year.

Moreover, churn or the rate at which subscribers defect to other services, grew in 2015 to 1.71 percent from 1.59 percent in the previous year.

Investors have been watching for indications of what Dish Chief Executive Charlie Ergen will do with wireless airwaves or spectrum that it has spent billions stockpiling over the years.

Dish, whose market capitalization is about $20 billion, has spectrum that could be worth nearly $45 billion on a pretax basis or about $32 billion after tax adjustments, according to Jefferies analyst Mike McCormack.

For the full year, Dish said revenue grew about 3 percent to $15.07 billion, edging past analysts' estimate of $15.02 billion. The company was helped in part by its average revenue per user rising to $86.79 during 2015 from $83.77 a year earlier.

Dish said net loss attributable to the company was $125.3 million, or 27 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Total quarterly revenue grew to $3.78 billion from $3.68 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Bernadette Baum)