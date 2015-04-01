April 1 Dish Network Corp and Time
Warner settled on a new agreement Wednesday that will
allow Dish subscribers continued access to Turner Broadcasting
and HBO programming.
The new contract caps months-long tension between the two
companies. For a brief period late last year some of Turner
Broadcasting's networks, including CNN and the Cartoon Network,
were pulled from Dish, affecting 14 million subscribers. [ID:
nL2N0TB1U8]
Those networks were restored with a deadline extension for
hashing out an agreement that included Turner's TBS and TNT
networks. The new contract, the details of which were not
disclosed, was announced by Turner and Time Warner on Wednesday.
"We're pleased that the Dish customers we all serve can
continue to enjoy Turner and HBO's popular programming on
multiple platforms," Turner Broadcasting said in the statement.
Turner's programming is also available on Dish's new
streaming-video product, Sling TV.
Carriage agreements - industry lingo for contracts between
distributors and media companies - have been at the center of
several stand-offs in recent years, often resulting in
programming blackouts. The battles usually are over the price
that a distributor pays the media company per subscriber on a
monthly basis and on digital rights for video streaming
products.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)