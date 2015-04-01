(Adds news about Sling TV and HBO agreement)
April 1 Dish Network Corp and Time
Warner reached a new agreement on Wednesday that will
allow Dish subscribers continued access to Turner Broadcasting
and HBO programming.
The new contract caps months-long tension between the two
companies. For a brief period late last year some of Turner
Broadcasting's networks, including CNN and the Cartoon Network,
were pulled from Dish, affecting 14 million subscribers. [ID:
nL2N0TB1U8]
Those networks were restored with a deadline extension for
hashing out an agreement that included Turner's TBS and TNT
networks. The new contract, the details of which were not
disclosed, was announced by Turner and Time Warner on Wednesday.
"We're pleased that the Dish customers we all serve can
continue to enjoy Turner and HBO's popular programming on
multiple platforms," Turner Broadcasting said in the statement.
Additionally, Dish's video streaming service, Sling TV, said
it will carry HBO Now - the new Internet-only product - for an
additional $15 in time for the premier of the hit series "Game
of Thrones" on April 12.
Sling TV's core package, which includes content from Turner
Broadcasting and ESPN, costs $20 per month.
Carriage agreements - industry lingo for contracts between
distributors and media companies - have been at the center of
several standoffs in recent years, often resulting in
programming blackouts. The battles usually are over the price
that a distributor pays the media company per subscriber on a
monthly basis and on digital rights for video streaming
products.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Ted Botha
and Jonathan Oatis)