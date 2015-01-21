Jan 20 A U.S. judge has rejected portions of
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's lawsuit seeking to stop
Dish Network Corp from selling devices that let viewers
skip over commercials when playing back shows.
In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge
Dolly Gee in Los Angeles rejected copyright claims that Fox had
brought over the Hopper, Dish's digital recording device.
Gee invoked last June's U.S. Supreme Court decision against
the video streaming company Aereo Inc in concluding that Dish's
"sling" technology, which lets programs be viewed on a wide
range of mobile devices, did not constitute a "public
performance" that infringed Fox copyrights.
However, Gee allowed Fox to pursue some claims on whether
Dish violated a contract governing distribution of Fox
programming.
In a statement on Tuesday, Fox spokesman Scott Grogin said
the company welcomed Gee's contract rulings, and was
disappointed by her copyright findings.
"This case is not, and has never been, about consumer rights
or new technology," Grogin said. "It's always been about
protecting creative works from being exploited without
permission."
In a statement, Dish said it welcomed the ruling. "Consumers
are the winners today, as the court sided with them on the key
copyright issues in this case," the company said. The 63-page
decision is dated January 12 and had been under seal.
It may narrow the remaining litigation in a 3-year-old
battle in which broadcasters accused Dish of using technology
that infringed copyrights, and threatened advertising revenue by
letting subscribers skip over commercials.
CBS Corp and Walt Disney Co's ABC had
settled similar litigation last year, as part of broader
settlements allowing Dish to broadcast the networks' programs.
Similar litigation against Dish by Comcast Corp's
NBCUniversal had been put on hold pending developments in the
Fox case.
Fox had been scheduled to go to trial against Dish on Feb.
24, but the case has been put on hold until Oct. 1.
Aereo, backed by billionaire Barry Diller, filed for
bankruptcy in November after the Supreme Court effectively
forbade its business model, involving the capture of programs on
miniature antennas for retransmission to paying subscribers.
The case is Fox Broadcasting Co et al v. Dish Network LLC et
al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
12-04529.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Dan Levine in
San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)