* Dish being sued by broadcasters over ad skipping
* Ergen says Dish could create many new jobs with wireless
* Appearing at congressional hearing on Wednesday
By Liana B. Baker
June 26 Dish Network Chairman Charlie
Ergen says skipping TV commercials can shield children from
advertising for fast food and alcohol, making a further argument
in support of his company's technology that lets consumers zap
ads.
Ergen, in written testimony for a House Energy and Commerce
subcommittee hearing in Washington on Wednesday, defended the ad
skipping technology that has come under fire in lawsuits by
broadcast networks.
"This means allowing your kids to watch TV doesn't have to
mean that they have no choice but to see commercials for junk
food and alcohol," he said in the prepared remarks for the
hearing on the future of video.
CBS Corp, News Corp 's Fox, Comcast Corp's
have sued the No. 2 satellite provider for selling the
"autohop" feature for its new digital video recorder that
enables subscribers to automatically skip ads in recorded
programs.
The major broadcasters argue that Dish violates copyrights
and undermines their main source of revenue, which is
advertising.
In his testimony, Ergen, a billionaire who rarely speaks
publicly, called the technology "legally accepted" and said it
only improves on upon widely available products for skipping
ads.
Dish introduced the "AutoHop" in May and touted it as a
product for consumers fed up with watching commercials. Viewers
need to wait until 1 a.m. on the morning after a show airs
before they can skip ads.
In other portions of his testimony, Ergen also said that
Dish is taking "significant risk" by investing billions in plans
to build a wireless network. It invested $3 billion on wireless
spectrum and assets in the last year and is awaiting approval
from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to use the
spectrum.
"If we're successful, we'll fuel billions of dollars in
investment and create tens of thousands of new jobs throughout
the United States," he said.
Dish is hoping the FCC will make a decision by the end of
the summer, Ergen said.
Other executives that will appear at Wednesday's hearing are
Netflix's General Counsel David Hyman and David
Barrett, chief executive of Hearst Television.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)