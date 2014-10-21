Oct 21 Dish Network has stopped
carrying Turner Broadcasting's channels, including CNN, Cartoon
Network and Adult Swim, as the companies failed to renew a
distribution deal.
Turner Broadcasting, a unit of Time Warner Inc, said
on Tuesday it worked for months to come to an agreement with
Dish and accused the satellite TV company of "operating in a
disruptive manner". (bit.ly/1yeYF8e)
"We regret the service disruption to our customers, and
remain committed to reaching an agreement that promptly returns
this content to Dish's programming lineup," Warren Schlichting,
Dish's senior vice president of programming, said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)