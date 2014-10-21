(Corrects paragraph 9 and 11 to drop reference to price
increases; corrects paragraph 10 to say Dish dropped AMC in 2012
over a legal dispute and not due to the expiration of a
contract)
By Anya George Tharakan
Oct 21 Dish Network has stopped
carrying Turner Broadcasting's channels, including CNN, Cartoon
Network and Adult Swim, as the companies failed to renew their
distribution deal.
Turner Broadcasting, a unit of Time Warner Inc, said
on Tuesday it worked for months to come to an agreement with
Dish and accused the satellite TV company of "operating in a
disruptive manner". (bit.ly/1yeYF8e)
"We regret the service disruption to our customers, and
remain committed to reaching an agreement that promptly returns
this content to Dish's programming lineup," Warren Schlichting,
Dish's senior vice president of programming, said in a
statement.
Turner and led Dish, which is led by media mogul Charlie
Ergen, did not disclose if higher carriage costs led to the
breakdown of the talks.
Dish shares were up 2.5 percent at $60.17 midday on the
Nasdaq on Tuesday.
"We are hopeful our counterparts will return to the
negotiating table, and we'll get a deal completed," Turner said
in a statement.
Analysts said dropping of channels by satellite and cable
operators was routine.
"It is not like you are dropping ESPN or some of the other
widely-watched channels ... (the Turner channels) are not game
changing," ISI Group analyst Vijay Jayant told Reuters.
Dish has in the past blacked out channels of networks.
AMC Networks, home to popular shows such as "Breaking Bad,"
"The Walking Dead" and "Mad Men", was dropped from Dish's
network in 2012 due to a legal dispute.
Dish, the second-largest satellite TV provider behind
DirectTV, had dropped AMC Networks for three months.
"I think these deals tend to get resolved. It's pretty
customary to play hardball. Programming expenses have been a
problem for a lot of companies," Macquarie Research analyst Amy
Yong told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)