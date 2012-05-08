May 8 DISH DBS Corporation on Tuesday
sold $1.9 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned total of $1.5 billion.
Deutsche Bank was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: DISH DBS CORPORATION
TRANCHE 1
AMT $900 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 4.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/16/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 384 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/16/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 400 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A