May 9 DISH Network Corp : * Says adjusted cost basis of its ownership in Clearwire securities as

of March 31 and December 31 was $755 million and $751 million, respectively * Says fair value of the Clearwire securities as of March 31, 2013 and December

31, 2012 was $950 million and $951 mln,respectively * Says held $341 million of derivative financial instruments indexed to Sprint

nextel's equity trading price as of March 31 * Says also held common equity securities in Sprint with a fair value of $75

million as of March 31 * Says bought more of the Sprint derivative instruments since March and as of

may 1 held $592 million aggregate notional amount of the instruments