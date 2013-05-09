BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
May 9 DISH Network Corp : * Says adjusted cost basis of its ownership in Clearwire securities as
of March 31 and December 31 was $755 million and $751 million, respectively * Says fair value of the Clearwire securities as of March 31, 2013 and December
31, 2012 was $950 million and $951 mln,respectively * Says held $341 million of derivative financial instruments indexed to Sprint
nextel's equity trading price as of March 31 * Says also held common equity securities in Sprint with a fair value of $75
million as of March 31 * Says bought more of the Sprint derivative instruments since March and as of
may 1 held $592 million aggregate notional amount of the instruments
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik
* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018