BRIEF-Foresight Energy launches $500 mln second lien senior secured notes private offering
* Foresight Energy Lp announces launch of $500 million second lien senior secured notes private offering
May 9 DISH Network Corp : * Chairman charlie ergen says company has not done due diligence on Sprint
* Chairman Charlie Ergen Says Sprint bid is contingent on getting to do
due diligence * Chairman Charlie Ergen Says 'there's only so much debt' it can take on to buy
Sprint would have to take on a partner to 'bid in a big way' * Chairman charlie ergen says if unsuccessful with Sprint deal, he could
sell DISH spectrum or the whole company * Chairman Charlie Ergen Says DISH could sell off non-core assets if it needed
to decrease debt leverage more quickly than anticipated
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
* Axsome Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update