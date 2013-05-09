BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
May 9 DISH Network Corp : * Chairman says willing to offer committed financing Sprint says its the last
remaining obstacle to Sprint agreeing to due diligence * Chairman says Sprint deal would be a better fit for DISH than T Mobile US Inc
- * Chairman says entering wireless market alone would be very difficult, an
option but "very far down the list"
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik
* Pareteum to restructure senior secured debt obligation, extending maturity date to December 31, 2018