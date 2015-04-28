April 28 A Colorado federal judge on Tuesday
dismissed a lawsuit in which Harbinger Capital Partners accused
Dish Network Corp and its chairman Charles Ergen of
violating a federal racketeering law, and sought at least $1.5
billion of damages.
U.S. District Judge William Martinez said the claims that
Harbinger sought to pursue could have been brought in a separate
lawsuit it filed in September 2013 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Manhattan. He said that as a result, these claims could not
be pursued in his court.
The judge said his dismissal did not prevent Harbinger from
refiling its claims in an appropriate forum.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)