(Adds details from decision, background, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
April 28 A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a
lawsuit by Philip Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners that
accused satellite TV company Dish Network Corp and its
chairman, Charles Ergen, of illegally trying to strip the hedge
fund of control of the bankrupt wireless company LightSquared.
The dismissal by U.S. District Judge William Martinez in
Denver came after LightSquared on March 26 won approval from a
federal bankruptcy judge in New York to end its Chapter 11 case
and repay Ergen, its largest creditor.
Harbinger, which Falcone founded, last July sued Dish and
Ergen for at least $1.5 billion in damages, after they allegedly
ran a fraudulent scheme to acquire LightSquared spectrum at
"bargain basement prices."
The defendants were accused of violating the federal
Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act after
Ergen amassed a large amount of LightSquared debt, potentially
getting a veto over any reorganization.
In Tuesday's decision, Martinez said Harbinger could have
pursued its civil claims in a 2013 lawsuit it filed in the
bankruptcy court.
He said the claims did not belong before him because courts
prefer to avoid "claim splitting," and to have all claims
arising from one set of facts addressed in a single lawsuit.
Martinez said Harbinger could still pursue its claims in an
appropriate forum if it wished.
Dish is based in Englewood, Colorado, a Denver suburb.
Marc Kasowitz, a lawyer for Harbinger, had no immediate
comment. Robert Giuffra, a lawyer for Dish, declined to comment.
Tariq Mundiya, a lawyer for Ergen, was not immediately available
for comment.
In LightSquared's reorganization, Ergen was expected to
receive about $1.5 billion in cash. Harbinger was to retain a 44
percent stake in LightSquared, but cede control to Centerbridge
Partners and Fortress Investment Group LLC.
The case is Harbinger Capital Partners LLC et al v. Ergen et
al, U.S. District Court, District of Colorado, No. 14-01907.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Leslie Adler)