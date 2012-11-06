Nov 6 Dish Network Corp, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company after DirecTV, reported a third-quarter loss and said it lost about 19,000 subscribers on a net basis.

The company reported a net loss of $158.5 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with net income of $319.1 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.52 billion from $3.60 billion.