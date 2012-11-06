MOVES-Aldermore names new business development manager
Feb 22 British bank Aldermore Group Plc appointed Graeme Elliot as a business development manager in its invoice finance team.
Nov 6 Dish Network Corp, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company after DirecTV, reported a third-quarter loss and said it lost about 19,000 subscribers on a net basis.
The company reported a net loss of $158.5 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with net income of $319.1 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $3.52 billion from $3.60 billion.
Feb 22 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported a better-than-expected profit as it unexpectedly added, instead of losing, pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter.
* Head of Crop Science unit Liam Conaon says agriculture markets likely to see more robust growth towards the end of 2017 and in 2018