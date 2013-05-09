May 9 Dish Network Corp's first-quarter profit fell 40 percent and it added fewer subscribers than expected.

Dish, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company after DirecTV, added a net 36,000 subscribers in the quarter. Analysts had expected 68,000, according to StreetAccount.

Net profit fell to $216 million from $360 million a year earlier. Revenue dropped marginally to $3.56 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.