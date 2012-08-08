(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue was $3.57 billion, not $3.30 billion)

Aug 8 Dish Network Corp, the second-largest satellite TV operator in the United States, posted a lower quarterly profit.

The net income fell to $225.7 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $334.8 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was $3.57 billion.

The company had said in a regulatory filing in July that it lost 10,000 net subscribers in the three months ended June 30, and was a vast improvement from a year earlier when the company lost 135,000 subscribers. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)