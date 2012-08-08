BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue was $3.57 billion, not $3.30 billion)
Aug 8 Dish Network Corp, the second-largest satellite TV operator in the United States, posted a lower quarterly profit.
The net income fell to $225.7 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $334.8 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was $3.57 billion.
The company had said in a regulatory filing in July that it lost 10,000 net subscribers in the three months ended June 30, and was a vast improvement from a year earlier when the company lost 135,000 subscribers. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 Argentina's civil aviation authority approved on Monday 135 new routes for five airlines looking to start operating in Latin America's No. 3 economy at more competitive prices.