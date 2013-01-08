* Kimmel to compete with Letterman, Leno from Tuesday
* ABC sees higher ad rates for Kimmel
* Network winning early morning; prime time viewing down
By Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker
Jan 8 After toppling NBC's "Today" show in the
morning show ratings for overall viewers for the first time in
16 years, ABC is now taking aim at NBC's iconic "Tonight Show"
franchise.
The network, owned by the Walt Disney Co, launches on
Tuesday evening its most ambitious - and riskiest - effort to
grab a slice of television's late-night audience, moving "Jimmy
Kimmel Live" to the 11:35 p.m. time slot and displacing the
hour's top-rated show, news program "Nightline."
Pushing Kimmel's show to 11:35 p.m. from its usual midnight
airing puts the popular and pudgy young host in direct
competition with Jay Leno's "Tonight Show" on NBC and "The Late
Show with David Letterman" on CBS Corp, not to mention Comedy
Central's "The Colbert Report," hosted by Stephen Colbert.
Moving "Kimmel" earlier may help ABC capitalize on both
advertiser demand for entertainment programming and provide a
boost to its prime time schedule. Late-night shows, like morning
news programs, are among the most profitable for networks
because they cost less to produce. Their ratings are also
steadier than prime time shows because there are fewer repeats.
The network calculus goes like this: Advertisers will pay
higher rates for entertainment shows at that hour compared with
news programs. Plus, more regular "Kimmel" viewers means more
people will see promotions for ABC's prime time slate, driving a
bigger audience there and potentially boosting the network's
overall financial performance.
According to Jason Maltby, lead TV ad buyer at media buying
firm Mindshare, late-night is one of "two areas where (ABC) can
make more money." The other is early morning, where its "Good
Morning America" usurped NBC's "Today" show in ratings.
"The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" currently leads the
late-night broadcast comedy race with 3.4 million viewers on
average, according to Nielsen. "The Late Show with David
Letterman" pulls in 3.0 million, while "Jimmy Kimmel Live" grabs
1.9 million.
In 2011, companies spent $425.8 million to advertise during
Leno, Letterman or Kimmel, according to the most recent yearly
data from Kantar Media. Leno's show led the pack, grabbing
$160.8 million. Letterman brought in $157.4 million, while
Kimmel earned $107.7 million. "The Colbert Report," which runs
for 30 minutes starting at 11:30 p.m., collected $41 million.
"Nightline," the 33-year-old newscast that began as a daily
update during the 1980 Iran hostage crisis, actually draws more
viewers than all of its entertainment-focused late-night
competition, averaging 3.9 million viewers nightly. The
30-minute "Nightline" will move to 12:35 a.m. and also will air
in a new one-hour prime time slot on Fridays.
Although "Nightline" attracts more viewers than "Kimmel,"
ABC says switching the two shows will allow it to secure higher
ad rates because advertisers prefer an entertainment audience
over a news audience at 11:35 p.m.
YOUNGER AUDIENCE
At 45, Kimmel is two decades younger than Leno, 62, and
Letterman, 65. ABC believes that fact coupled with his younger,
tech-savvy audience will make his show more appealing to
advertisers. The network's marketing blitz features ads with the
tagline: "Younger. Smarter. Funnier. Earlier." Kimmel has been
making the media interview rounds and exposed his butt crack for
a Rolling Stone magazine cover story.
"Jimmy attracts a really fantastic demo," ABC Entertainment
President Paul Lee said in an interview. "He will start to make
the audience younger and, because it is entertainment, he will
bring in higher CPMs."
Maltby agrees, saying Kimmel's show gives ABC "the
opportunity to get a larger audience, which means more revenue."
Kimmel is kicking off the time shift with big-name guests,
including Jennifer Aniston and Ryan Gosling. The comedian said
he will continue to experiment with new segments on his show,
but he does not plan any changes based on the earlier start.
"It will pretty much be the same show that we've been
doing," he told reporters during a Dec. 19 conference call.
This week, ABC will highlight upcoming mid-season shows in
front of reporters at a Television Critics Association meeting.
They include drama "Zero Hour" starring Anthony Edwards and "Red
Widow," about a woman who hunts for the truth behind her
husband's death.