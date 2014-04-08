April 8 Families with autistic children have
sued Walt Disney Co, alleging the company does not
provide adequate access to theme park visitors with autism who
have difficulty waiting in long lines for rides.
In October 2013, Disney parks stopped offering autistic
visitors a "guest assistance card" that let them and their
families bypass lines, according to a lawsuit filed April 3 in
federal court in California. Instead, the company offered a
"disability access service" card to allow them to obtain
scheduled return times for park attractions.
Disney changed the policy after media reports of abuse of
guest assistance cards, such as visitors hiring disabled people
to help them skip lines.
The 16 plaintiffs who are suing Disney said the company is
violating requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act
(ADA). They said offering a return time is equivalent to a wait,
and there is no guarantee of immediate access to attractions at
the return time.
In a statement on Tuesday, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts
said it had "an unwavering commitment to providing an inclusive
and accessible environment for all our guests."
"We fully comply with all ADA requirements and believe that
the legal claims are without merit," the company added.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and asks the court to
order Disney to change its current policy.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)