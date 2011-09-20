LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 Moviegoers pining for a
return to the lush moon of Pandora in James Cameron's "Avatar"
will finally get their chance -- first-hand.
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), teaming with the Oscar-winning
director and News Corp (NWSA.O) unit Fox Filmed Entertainment,
will begin building from 2013 a section at its Orlando theme
park that will mimic the thriving green landscape depicted in
the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Under their agreement, Disney -- which typically sticks to
its own franchises and properties in designing rides -- won
exclusive global theme park rights to the Avatar franchise. It
will eventually take Avatar "lands" beyond Orlando's Disney
World.
"Our goal is to go beyond current boundaries of technical
innovation and experiential storytelling, and give park-goers
the chance to see, hear, and touch the world of 'Avatar' with
an unprecedented sense of reality," Cameron said in a
statement.
"Avatar," which chronicled the struggle of the alien Na'vi
against marauding resource-ravenous humans, grossed almost $3
billion worldwide and triggered the current renaissance in
3D-film making. Cameron is planning sequels to the blockbuster
hit, which surpassed his own "Titanic" as the highest-grossing
movie in history.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Edwin Chan; editing by Gunna
Dickson)