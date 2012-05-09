Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
LOS ANGELES May 8 The runaway success of "The Avengers" movie landed the crime-fighting Marvel superhero team a return date to theaters.
Hot off the movie's record-setting debut, Walt Disney Co < DIS.N> s aid on Tuesday an "Avengers" sequel is in the works, though no release date is set.
The movie debuted with a staggering $207.4 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, the biggest debut in film history. Globally, the film has pulled in $702.2 million.
The film unites Marvel superheroes including Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor and The Hulk in a battle against a villain out to destroy the Earth. Stars include Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.
The second "Avengers" movie will follow a previously announced "Thor" and "Iron Man" sequels coming in 2013 and a new "Captain America" movie in 2014, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger told industry analysts.
"Eventually, (on) a date to be determined, you'll see a sequel to 'Avengers,'" Iger said. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr and Bob Tourtellotte)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.