BRIEF-CMS Energy files for potential mixed shelf
* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES Oct 3 Disney-owned ESPN will end the international versions of its X games extreme sports competitions - ESPN spokeswoman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May wants to see legislation giving her the right to trigger talks for Britain to leave the European Union approved by parliament's upper house without any changes, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
March 1 Alere Inc said it would delay filing its 2016 annual report, in the latest blow to the diagnostic company engaged in a legal battle with Abbott Laboratories over their deal.