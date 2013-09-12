Alliance Trust investors approve buying back activist investor Elliott's shares
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 Media giant Walt Disney Co will increase its share buybacks to $6 billion to $8 billion in fiscal 2014, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo told investors on Thursday, sending shares up 3 percent.
In recent years, Disney has been buying back about $4 billion in shares annually, Rasulo said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference. He said Disney can boost the buybacks while maintaining its credit rating. The company may borrow some cash "to provide capital at the tail end of that plan," he said.
The company's fiscal year begins in October.
Disney shares jumped 3.3 percent to $66.06 on the New York Stock Exchange after Rasulo's remarks.
Rasulo also said Disney will limit its spending on big films that are not part of established franchises. Rasulo previously projected Disney will lose up to $190 million in its expensive summer movie bomb "The Lone Ranger."
"We have learned there needs to be a cap on tentpole non-franchise movies," he said. "Going forward you will see a cap on spending on those movies."
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank to its narrowest level since before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win in November, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.
* Shares up as much as 22.5 pct, touch over 1-yr high (Adds analysts' comments, shares)