(Adds shares, details on film)
LOS ANGELES, March 19 Walt Disney Co
shares fell 1 percent in after hour trading on Monday after the
company said it expects mega-budget science-fiction movie "John
Carter" will lose about $200 million in the current quarter.
The company issued the forecast in a statement that
projected the studio division would report an overall operating
loss of $80 million to $120 million in the fiscal second quarter
that ends March 31.
Disney shares dropped about 1 percent to $43 in after-hours
trading from an earlier close of $43.44 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
So far, the film about a former military captain who is
transported to Mars, has generated $184 million in ticket sales
worldwide. That is far shy from the audience needed to earn back
the movie's estimated $250 million production budget, plus tens
of millions more that Disney spent on advertising.
Even before the movie opened, Wall Street analysts had
projected "John Carter" would lose tens of millions of dollars
as industry tracking showed little interest in the film.
"John Carter" opened on March 9 and took in about $30
million over its first three days at U.S. and Canadian theaters,
finishing the weekend in second place behind family film "The
Lorax."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; editing by Andre Grenon)