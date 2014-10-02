(Adds comments from Iger paragraphs 5-6)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Oct 2 Walt Disney Co's
board extended Chairman and Chief Executive Bob Iger's contract
through June 2018, keeping him at the helm of the media and
theme park company two years longer than he previously planned.
Disney announced the contract extension on Thursday but did
not say who would succeed Iger, who has led the company to
record profits. He plans to name a chief operating officer next
year, a person with knowledge of Iger's thinking said, setting
up a likely successor.
Tom Staggs, head of the company's theme parks division, and
Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo are considered leading
candidates to replace Iger, Wall Street analysts say.
The media company has thrived since Iger became CEO in 2005.
He oversaw the acquisitions of movie studios Pixar, Marvel and
LucasFilm, which will release a new "Star Wars" movie in
December 2015. A theme park in Shanghai also is slated to open
next year.
Disney's board earlier this year asked Iger to extend his
contract for two years. Iger said he accepted so he could
continue working on the major initiatives he put in place.
"I looked ahead and got very excited about a lot of what we
have in store, in particular some of the new things like
Shanghai Disneyland and Star Wars," Iger said in an interview.
"I wanted to stick around to be part of that, not just the
opening but seeing those big projects through."
Disney's market capitalization has climbed to $150 billion
from $48.4 billion during Iger's tenure as CEO, Orin Smith, the
company's lead independent director, said in a statement. Total
shareholder return has been 311 percent, compared with 92
percent for the S&P 500 during that time.
"Bob Iger is the architect of Disney's current success, with
a proven history of delivering record financial results for the
company quarter after quarter and year after year," Smith said.
The contract extension is the second for Iger, who is 63. He
had previously announced plans to step down as CEO in April 2015
but later agreed to stay in that role, along with the job of
chairman, through June 2016. The terms of his compensation will
remain the same, Disney said.
Keeping Iger in place for a longer period gives Disney more
time to groom the person who will succeed him, Wunderlich
Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan said.
"Disney is really locked down on a pretty good path," he
said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Steve
Orlofsky)