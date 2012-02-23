(Adds subscriber numbers, paragraph 6, byline)
By Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine
Feb 22 Shane McMahon, the son of
pro-wrestling impresario Vince McMahon, will team up with Walt
Disney Co to distribute video-on-demand Disney movies in
China.
The 42-year-old chief executive officer of YOU On Demand
Holdings - a joint venture with China Home Cinema -
had previously obtained the rights to distribute movies from
Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner, and from
Hollywood studio Lionsgate.
The latest agreement gives McMahon's company the rights to
offer what it called "officially approved" Disney films both
under subscription or through individual transactions, where
movies are rented by consumers who watch them on their TV sets.
"We are very proud to work with The Walt Disney Company in
bringing the best in home entertainment to China," McMahon said
in a statement.
YOU On Demand currently offers movies on demand to 3
million subscribers in China, McMahon said in an interview in
Los Angeles, and expects to increase that to 11 million by the
end of the year.
The company expects to announce other deals with studios in
the coming weeks, he also said.
McMahon joined YOU On Demand in 2010 after a 21-year career
at World Wrestling Entertainment, where he started as a referee
and later entered the ring as a wrestler. At one point, he
appeared onscreen in a scripted role as a rival wrestling
promoter who tried to steal wrestlers from his father.
Offscreen, McMahon rose through the ranks at WWE and in 1998
helped create the company's digital media division. He was
executive vice-president of WWE Global Media from 1993 to 2010
and oversaw international TV distribution, event books and
digital media in overseas markets.
"The opportunity to pioneer the pay TV industry in the
largest market in the world - that was sexy to me," said
McMahon.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gary
Hill)