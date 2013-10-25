Oct 25 Walt Disney Co said it plans to
open its first China store in Shanghai, expected to be its
largest ever, underscoring the need to cater to the nation's
growing middle class.
The 53,000 square feet Disney Store, expected to open in
early 2015, will be located in Shanghai's financial hub and will
have retail space and a Disney-themed outdoor plaza area.
"China's flagship Disney Store will feature the largest and
most diverse collection of Disney products by local and
international designers," Stanley Cheung, executive vice
president and managing director, the Walt Disney Company,
Greater China said.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on
Thursday it plans to open up to 110 facilities in China between
2014 and 2016, in addition to the 30 it has already opened this
year.
Disney is scheduled to open its first Disney resort in
mainland China by the end of 2015. It operates a theme park in
Hong Kong.
The Disney Store made its debut in 1987 and now spans 340
locations around the world.